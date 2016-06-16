News

New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

Mentally disadvantaged teen accused of planning terror attack denied bail

Krystal Johnson and Chris Reason
7News /

A court has heard details of the threats posted by a mentally disadvantaged Sydney teenager who is accused of planning a terror attack and posting it on social media

The 17-year-old was today denied bail after being charged by counter-terrorism police for allegedly planning a random public stabbing in Sydney and using social media with an intention to commit a serious offence.

The teenager's father told the court his son suffers from "Aspergers, autism, severe depression and anxiety" and claims he has the mental ability of a 12-year-old. Photo: 7 News

The threat was in the form of a Facebook post, which spoke about violence against police officers and praised the actions of a gunman who killed almost 50 people in Orlando earlier this week.

"The victims there all deserved it, each and every one, thank you and god bless," the post read.

In formally deciding against bail the magistrate said the teenager was too much of a risk to have on the streets after police obtained a knife and map of the areas he wished to attack during his arrest.

Police obtained a knife and map of the areas he wished to attack during his arrest in Sydney. Photo: 7 News

While the teen did not appear in Parramatta Children's Court when his case was heard his father said his son suffers from "autism, anxiety, severe depression and Aspergers".

"He hasn't been to school, he's not educated," he said."They've kicked him out of school. He hasn't done Year 7, he hasn't been to high school."

"Now he looks like an idiot, like he is."

At one point the teen's solicitor referred to him as being a “child rain man".

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said there was no evidence of that the teenager was linked to a terrorist group

"He is not in our knowledge connected with any terrorist group," Comm Scipione said.

