WATCH: Reef shark charges at spear fisherman in terrifying video

A regular spear fishing trip turned dramatic when a man caught the terrifying moment an angry reef shark charged towards him off the WA coast.

Brad Vale, 19, was fishing 4km off the coast of Coral Bay in the crystal clear waters on Wednesday when the shark began circling him.

Mr Vale posted the video to YouTube and he estimates the shark was about 2.5m long.

“I dived down and just sort of sat down at the bottom and a shark came in on me,” he told News Corp.

“He got a bit close then did a big turn at me and charged so I gave him a poke.

"When I poked him he just turned back and without me noticing I looked down and he was already chewing on my gut.

“I got to the surface and was going to shoot it but I didn’t even have time to do that.

"He sort of latched on to my stomach and I tried to hit it with my gun in my hand but he let go pretty quick.”