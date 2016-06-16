'Pedophile' Sir Clement Freud 'developed relationship with Madeleine McCann's parents after vanishing'

Exposed pedophile Sir Clement Freud had a villa in the resort where Madeleine McCann vanished from and had reportedly formed a close relationship with the parents of the missing girl.

Freud was exposed this week during an ITV documentary and it is alleged he molested three girls between the late 1940s and 1970s.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Madeleine, who vanished at age three in Portugal 2007, are to consider whether the revelations over Freud has any relevance on their inquiry.

According to reports, Freud became friends with Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry in the weeks after she went missing and he also owned a villa in the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the toddler went missing in 2007.

The McCanns are said to be “horrified” by the revelations surrounding Freud.

In Ms McCann’s book, she described how Freud invited them to his house for lunch shortly after their daughter’s disappearance and noted that he wore “so many hats” that he was hard to pin down.

"Thank God for people like Clement who kept us smiling," Madeleine's mother also wrote.

Freud, who was a father-of-five, died in April 2009 was a writer, broadcaster, chef and Liberal MP from 1973 to 1987.

His family are reported to have said he was in the UK and not in Portugal at the time of her disappearance and maintain they have not been contacted by police.

Sylvia Woosley, now in her late 70s, exposed Freud and told ITV that he abused her for several years and a second woman, who remained anonymous, said he abused her as a child and raped her when she was 18.

Ms Woosley said she was first molested in the late 1940s in Cannes when she was just 10 and Freud was 24.

The abuse allegedly begun with a kiss on a bus trip that left her feeling "disgusted and helpless".

Ms Woosley told the programme that she exposed Freud because she wanted to "clear things up" before she died.

"I don't want to take this to my tomb. I would like to just return to the child I was before I was molested physically, before I was introduced to that side of life too early."

The second woman said she was a "lonely, neglected and socially isolated" 11-year-old when she first met Freud at her family home in 1971.

Two years later, after entering Parliament, he would allegedly take her on trips to Westminster and his home, and would kiss her on the mouth and hug her.

Four years later, when the woman was 18, Freud is accused of "brutally and perfunctorily" raping her at her parents' flat.

A third woman has also come forward claiming she was sexually abused by Freud as a teenager and wants his knighthood to be revoked.

Vicky Hayes, 64, also told the programme that Freud raped her when she was 17 years old and took her virginity after plying her with champagne.

Ms Hayes claims she didn't tell the police until after Freud died upon reading he had befriended Madeleine's parents.

Freud’s widow Jill, 89, has since apologised to her deceased husband's victims.

She said: “I am shocked, deeply saddened and profoundly sorry for what has happened to these women. I sincerely hope they will now have some peace.”

