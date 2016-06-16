Man avoids jail after spy camera put in stepdaughters' bathroom

A Northern Territory man has escaped jail after pleading guilty to installing a hidden camera in his stepdaughters' bathroom.

Man avoids jail after admitting installing camera in his stepdaughters' bathroom. Photo: ABC

The man, who cannot be identified, claimed he put the camera in place because he suspected his partner's daughters were at risk of self harm.

ABC News reports the man put the camera in place for "salacious and sleazy reasons".

He pleaded guilty at Darwin Local Court to installing the camera disguised as a clothes hook in the bathroom of the Durack home.

The court heard that the man's now former partner discovered the camera when she tried to hang her dressing gown on it and it fell down.

Judge Greg Cavanagh rejected the man's claims and said he put it in place for "salacious and sleazy reasons not to do with concern for the safety of the girls", ABC News reports.

The man reportedly told his former partner he had purchased the camera when he was drunk and was 'curious'.

The woman ended the relationship of nine years and urged him to turn himself into the police.

The man was given a suspended four-month jail term following the case.

