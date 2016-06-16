‘Disaster to happen’: Hidden camera footage of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen emerges from 2010 documentary

In another bizarre twist shocking vision of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has come to light showing him engaged in an extraordinary rant that has been captured by documentary filmmakers.

The vision was filmed in 2010 when Mateen was working as a security guard during the BP oil spill disaster.

He appears in the ‘hidden camera’ footage to be disgruntled and begins berating the company saying, “No one gives a s*** here.”

“Everybody’s just out to get paid. They’re like hoping for more oil to come out and more people to complain so they’ll have jobs. They want more disaster to happen.”

The vision was part of a 2012 documentary called The Big Fix and examined the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico after the sinking of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.

Mateen is captured in the footage speaking to an undercover producer who requested access to the cleanup site.

Earlier on Thursday authorities released further shocking details about the final moments before Mateen opened fire inside Orlando’s Pulse nightclub resulting in the deaths of 49 people.

The city’s mayor revealed that the shooter threatened to strap explosives to his hostages and also that he drove around before the attack visiting potential targets before attacking nightclub.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said at a press conference that shooter falsely told negotiators that he was strapping explosives onto four hostages, and club-goers trapped inside thought he had explosive vests, based on texts they sent and remarks to 911 dispatchers.

Dyer said the Orlando shooter's threats caused a delay of "significant time" in sending paramedics into the nightclub.

However it has since been revealed that no explosives were found inside the club and Dyer revealed he didn't know exactly how long a delay was caused.

Earlier officials stated that 11 victims either died at hospitals or on their way to hospitals.

SWAT members initially thought a battery pack located inside the club was an explosive however further tests proved it was a fire alarm or piece of an exit sign.

When speaking at the press conference Dyer also said Mateen drove around before the shooting and picked his potential target.

“What I know concretely is that he was driving around that evening and visited several locations,” Dyer said.

In addition to making three 911 calls and pledging his allegiance to the ISIS, the shooter also called a friend to say goodbye.

It’s alleged his friend is currently being interviewed by authorities about the nature of their call.

He allegedly also made contact with a local TV station, law enforcement officials have told CNN.

According to News 13, a local cable news channel in Orlando, the gunman called the station after his initial attack.

The producer who spoke to the shooter said that Mateen also proclaimed he was carrying out the massacre on behalf of the terror group.

According to the producer, Mateen told him: “I’m the shooter. It’s me. I am the shooter.

“I did it for ISIS. I did it for the Islamic State.”

On Tuesday, a U.S. official said the FBI was looking into news reports quoting patrons of Pulse as saying Mateen frequented the nightspot and reached out to men on gay dating apps.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Barack Obama said investigators had no information to suggest a foreign terrorist group directed the attack.

