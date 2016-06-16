Traffic chaos as woman cut free from car after horror collision with cattle truck

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a major collision involving a cattle truck caused traffic chaos on Western Ring Road in Melbourne.

Five vehicles collided in Laverton North forcing officials to close southbound lanes on the freeway.

A female driver of a red hatchback car had to be cut free from the wreckage as emergency services tended to the scene.

The woman has life threatening injuries.

Traffic is still extremely heavy as police and emergency services investigate.

