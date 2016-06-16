News

Traffic chaos as woman cut free from car after horror collision with cattle truck

7News Melbourne /

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a major collision involving a cattle truck caused traffic chaos on Western Ring Road in Melbourne.

Five vehicles collided in Laverton North forcing officials to close southbound lanes on the freeway.

A female driver of a red hatchback car had to be cut free from the wreckage as emergency services tended to the scene.

Traffic chaos after crash on Western Ring Road. Photo: 7News

A woman was lifted to hospital. Photo: 7News

Heavy traffic stretches for kilometres because of the collision. Photo: 7News

The woman has life threatening injuries.

Traffic is still extremely heavy as police and emergency services investigate.

