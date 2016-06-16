'They were animals': Hunt for gang of 20 who chased, bashed man near nightclub

Police are hunting a gang of up to 20 men who bashed a man during a night out, south of Perth.

James Hobbs says the group chased him and his friends from a Mandurah nightclub before punching him to the ground.

The 24-year-old suffered a broken nose and his head was split open.

He says he doesn't remember being hit.

"I had no clue what was going on or where i was I just knew I had to get out of there really fast," he told 7News.

“As soon as we got outside the other boys in the club followed us outside and were yelling abuse and bottles were being thrown everywhere,” he said.

James said he believed the men were on drugs and the he and his friends did not put up a fight.

“Even though we were backing away with our hands up saying ‘no, no, no’, they kept coming at us

“They were animals. They just wanted to hurt people.”

He'll have an MRI next week to check for bleeding on the brain.

The Toucan Club says they will help police find the gang responsible.

