'They were animals': Hunt for gang of 20 who chased, bashed man near nightclub

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
James Hobbs says the group chased him and his friends from a Mandurah nightclub before punching him to the ground.

James Hobbs after being bashed by a group of 20 men. Photo: 7News

The 24-year-old suffered a broken nose and his head was split open.

He says he doesn't remember being hit.

The incident happened near The Toucan Club in Mandurah. Photo: 7News

"I had no clue what was going on or where i was I just knew I had to get out of there really fast," he told 7News.

“As soon as we got outside the other boys in the club followed us outside and were yelling abuse and bottles were being thrown everywhere,” he said.

James said he had no idea what was going on and that he and his friends did not put up a fight. Photo: 7News

James said he believed the men were on drugs and the he and his friends did not put up a fight.

“Even though we were backing away with our hands up saying ‘no, no, no’, they kept coming at us

“They were animals. They just wanted to hurt people.”

James will have an MRI next week to check for bleeding on the brain. Photo: 7News

He'll have an MRI next week to check for bleeding on the brain.

The Toucan Club says they will help police find the gang responsible.

