Police charge man with attempted murder after Hornsby shooting

NSW Police have charged Jerry Sourian with attempted murder over an incident that led to a police shooting in Hornsby in which bystanders were hit.

About 11.50am last Thursday emergency services were called to Hornsby shopping centre following reports that a man was allegedly armed with a knife.

On arrival officers located Mr Sourian and attempted to speak with him.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE:@NSWPolice charge Jerry Sourian with attempt murder over Thursday's police shooting in Hornsby. pic.twitter.com/j3g2uu7x0W — Robert Ovadia (@RobertOvadia) June 15, 2016

Following a confrontation, a number of shots were fired by police.

As a consequence four people sustained various injuries and were taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man, as well as an 82-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman, were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where they all remain in a stable condition.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to Westmead Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Another man also suffered a graze to his leg as a result of the incident.

A Critical Incident Team was formed to investigate the shootings and what has now been deemed an attempted murder.

On Wednesday investigators went to Royal North Shore Hospital where they charged Mr Sourian, 23, with attempted murder, armed with intent to commit serious indictable offence and affray.

He was refused bail and will appear in Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday 22 June 2016.

Inquiries into the incident continue.