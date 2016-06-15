News

Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Six arrested for stabbing death of man in Sydney

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Six men have been arrested in relation to the death of a man who was assaulted and stabbed in Sydney’s south-west in December last year.

The Homicide Squad established Strike Force Guntawong and executed search warrants for the stabbing murder of Tu Luong on 6 December 2015.

Tu Luong, 35, was killed on December 6, 2015. Photo: NSW Police

Homicide Squad detectives arrested six men this morning in relation to a stabbing murder from 2015. Photo: NSW Police


Detectives arrested arrested five men, aged between 32 and 38, during raids across Casula, Liverpool, Fairfield East and Smithfield at 6.30am today.

A sixth man, aged 36, was arrested in the Australian Capital Territory and he is expected to be extradited to NSW.

Mr Luong was assaulted and stabbed on Belmore Street, Fairfield East and was rushed to Liverpool Hospital last year.

The 35-year-old victim suffered numerous injuries and died a short time later in hospital.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested the men at homes across Casula, Liverpool, Fairfield East and Smithfield. Photo NSW Police

Photo: NSW Police

Photo: NSW Police

Derek Corney saw Mr Luong lying on the grass next to the road and came to his aid.

The 67-year-old claims the act was a "senseless killing" and used plastic bags and his hands to try to stop the man bleeding to death.

Tu Luong was assaulted and stabbed on Belmore Street, Fairfield East in December last year. Photo 7 News

"I told him that he would be all right, I just wanted him to hear me, but he kept fading in and out of consciousness," Mr Corney told Fairfax.

"He was bleeding from his chest and the side of his torso so I was trying to stop the blood with anything, plastic bags and my hands.

Officers arrived to find the 35-year-old had gone into cardiac arrest after suffering multiple stab wounds to his body.

