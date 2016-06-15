Teina Pora to receive $2.5 million in compensation

Teina Pora has received an apology and will get $2.5 million in compensation for the two decades he wrongfully spent behind bars.

Teina Pora compo: Murder victim's brother says 'it's the least the Government could do'

Justice Minister Amy Adams announced on Wednesday that an independent review of Mr Pora's case has found on the balance of probabilities that he is innocent of the two charges on which he was twice convicted.

Cabinet has accepted that finding and agreed to pay just over $2.5m in compensation for Mr Pora's wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

Ms Adams has also written to Mr Pora to acknowledge his innocence and unreservedly apologise to him for the "devastating impact" his time in prison has had on his life.

"I acknowledge that over the past two decades you have suffered considerably, including the many years you spent away from your young daughter, as a result of your convictions and imprisonment," Ms Adams' letter said.

The justice minister acknowledged that the compensation payment can never completely remedy the injustice Mr Pora has suffered, but she hopes it will go some way to help him and his family to build a better future.

Mr Pora was convicted in 1994, and again in 2000, of the 1992 rape and murder of Auckland woman Susan Burdett.

But in March last year, the Privy Council in London quashed his convictions and did not order a retrial.

He submitted his claim for compensation a month later.

Burdett's brother says offering Teina Pora a multi-million dollar payout is "the least the Government could do".

Mr Pora spent more than 21 years in prison for the rape and murder of Auckland woman Susan Burdett, before his conviction was quashed last year by the Privy Council in London.

A retrial was ruled out.

The Government is set to announce today if it's approved a compensation bid for Pora, who could receive as much as $2 million for wrongful imprisonment.

Ms Burdett's brother, Jim Burdett, told ONE News "it's the least the Government could do".

"But I have no idea how you calculate 20 years of imprisonment that shouldn't have happened," he said.

He added that he had "found the whole process quite taxing".

Pora put in a claim in April 2015 for compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

Cabinet guidelines indicate the 40-year-old could be asking for about $2.1m as compensation for loss of liberty and emotional harm is calculated on a starting point of $100,000 for each year in prison.

Twelve months after Ms Burdett's murder Pora was picked up by police on a warrant, and motivated by a $20,000 reward posted by police for information leading to an arrest in the Burdett case, he gave a false confession.

Pora was convicted when he was 17-years-old, but has maintained his innocence.

His convictions were quashed after concerns were raised about how his confession was obtained by police.

New evidence also showed he had suffered from foetal alcohol syndrome.