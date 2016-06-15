Orlando nightclub massacre: Wife knew Mateen was planning massacre but never called 911

Orlando gunman Omar Mateen's wife admitted she knew he was planning a mass shooting, but she never warned authorities.

According to reports, Noor Zahi Salman told the FBI she accompanied her husband on target scenes - including the Pulse nightclub and Disney World - "because he wanted to scope them out", as well as driving him to the store to buy ammunition.

However, she claims she tried to talk her husband out of the mass killing spree, which left 49 people dead and 53 injured.

According to the NBC report, authorities are "considering" charges against Salman for not reporting her husband's massacre plan.

Mateen's father Seddique Mir Mateen spoke to the Daily Mail, telling the paper he knew nothing about his daughter-in-law's alleged involvement in his son's massacre plot.

"I don't know anything. I will wait till (law enforcement officials) tells me," he said.

"I don't think she was involved."

Salman was seen in public for the first time since the tragedy, when she arrived at her apartment in Fort Pierce with police. She was seen pulling a grey sweater over her eyes to cover her face.

Omar Mateen's wife seen for 1st time - packing up apartment. Needed locksmith to get inside. @wsvn #justonestation pic.twitter.com/vROT7EoXWb — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 14, 2016

According to the NBC report, the FBI said she is fully co-operating with the investigation.

Mateen allegedly a regular at gay club

The Orlando gunman's ex-wife Sitora Yusufiy says she thought Mateen was homosexual as it was revealed that he frequented the gay nightclub where he gunned down dozens of people.

Yusufiy was married to Mateen in 2009 for three months and made the scandalous claim on Brazilian television station SBT.

Speaking in Portuguese, Yusufiy said she believed her ex-husband had "gay tendencies" and doesn't believe he had a "connection with organised terrorism."

Yusufiy's fiancé told the station that Mateen's father, Seddique Mir Mateen, had called his son gay in front of his ex-wife and says “the FBI asked her not to tell this to US media”.

A former classmate of Mateen has spoken out claiming the two would hang out at gay bars, and said he was asked out "romantically" by the mass killer, according to Palm Beach Post reports.

“We went to a few gay bars with him, and I was not out at the time, so I declined his offer,” the former classmate said.

However, Mateen's father Seddique Mir Mateen denied reports his son was gay.

"I don't believe he was a - whatever you call it," he said.

"There was nothing to suggest that he was gay... We never had any discussions.

"But he was a 29-year-old adult and he wasn't living with me. Everybody has his own responsibilities."

Seddique Mir Mateen said he is still waiting for answers as to why his son carried out the massacre that left 49 people dead.

"I want to know. I wish he was still alive."

Mateen was killed by Swat officers when he opened fire at police after he crawled out of the hole made to rescue the nightclubbers.