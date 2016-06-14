Bike hoons crash soccer match on the Gold Coast

News

One punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail
The mayhem was caught on camera and it's not the first time.

Resident John Kerr says his wife was almost run down.


The reckless riders were caught on camera tearing past 10-year-old players and their parents gave chase.

"Some carrying 4x2s who were chasing this galoot haha up the hill.

"He was about to be marauded by a bunch of really angry dads so he high tailed up the road," Mr Kerr said.

John Kerr. Photo: 7 News

One of the hoons fell off his bike and ran away from the scene, as a parents chased him. Photo: 7 News

But left his bike behind and it is now with police who are investigating the latest in a string of similar incidents.

Mr Kerr added: "It's justice, they've been terrorising this area, you know for quite a long time."

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate. Photo: 7 News

Mr Kerr's home neighbours the fields and he said his wife was almost mowed down trying to stop the bike bandits.

"She went out to confront them one day as they were riding up and he rode straight at her," Mr Kerr said.

Acting Inspector Ben Martain said: "Our advice in that instance is to contact the police."

But the Mayor has another idea.

The mobile safety camera. Photo: 7 News

Mobile safety cameras are being trialled at black spots across the Gold Coast to ward off would be offenders.

"We call it the piglet and this camera combats the hooning because it is mobile," Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate added.

