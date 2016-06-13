Kiwis have joined together to show solidarity for victims of the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida where 50 people were killed by a lone gunman.

Kiwis pay tribite to US shooting victims

Candlelight vigils have been held around New Zealand Monday evening for the victims of the mass shooting.

Hundreds turned out at Frank Kitts Park in Wellington, while a large group also gathered at Auckland's Western Park.

Meanwhile, Auckland's Sky Tower is glowing in rainbow colours to honour those lost in Orlando and standing unified with communities around the world calling for love, not hate.

The Auckland Skytower lit for love to show our support for Orlando #Pray4Orlando pic.twitter.com/OVvMNEIixH — Kimmi (@kimmicreates) June 13, 2016

A minute's silence will be observed in Christchurch on Tuesday at 141 Gloucester St.

Early on Sunday, local time, 29-year-old gunman Omar Mateen stormed a packed gay nightclub with a handgun and AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, fatally shooting 50 people before police killed him. Fifty-three others were wounded, many critically.

It was the worst mass shooting in US history.

President of the Federation of Islamic Associations, Hazim Arafeh, said the Kiwi Muslim community was "outraged and shocked at this despicable crime."

"We stand alongside all victims and we stand against this appalling violence which must never have any place in our civilised, democratic societies."

The Human Rights Commission has also leant a voice of support to the federation.

"Our response to hatred is humanity, we stand together with Kiwi Muslims in solidarity against homophobia, violence and intolerance," said Human Rights Commissioner Richard Tankersley.

Wellington City Council buildings will be lit in rainbow colours on Monday night.

Mateen was born in New York of Afghan descent but spent most of his life in Florida, attending Martin County High School in Stuart, a small city about a 20-minute drive from the Fort Pierce condominium where had most recently lived.

Here's how several parts of the US are paying tribute:

Minnesota's 35w bridge lit up for Orlando ❤️💙💚💛💜 #PrayersForOrlando pic.twitter.com/af00NL1lWi — Dalton Rapattoni (@DaltonR_CRP) June 13, 2016