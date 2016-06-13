The incredible moment a lifeguard dived into a packed-out South Carolina wave-pool to rescue a three-year-old girl has been caught on camera.

Can you see the drowning toddler? Lifeguard rushes to her rescue in packed pool

The three-year-old had been swimming in a South-Carolina wave pool alongside a number of other adults and children.

While others appear to be enjoying themselves when the wave function on the pool is switched on, the lifeguard realises the young girl is in distress.

In the footage the three-year-old can be seen waving her arms desperately as the waves pull her under.

The lifeguard blows his whistle to warn others and quickly jumps into the water and scoops her up.

The lifeguard can be seen taking her back to the side of the pool before helping her get out.

He then faces another issue - he can't find her family.

The unnamed lifeguard told the Daily Mail: "I had to walk this 3 year old girl around until I could find her family."

"They had no idea she was missing. I have been doing this for 18 years and I am still amazed by the lack of supervision some kids get around the water."

The video has had more then 3000 views since being uploaded to YouTube by Lifeguard Rescue.

RELATED VIDEOS: