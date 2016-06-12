Seeing red: Liberals preference Labor ahead of The Greens

The Liberals may have dallied with the Greens in some electorates but no one should be surprised by a decision to offer preferences to Labor.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says his party will urge its voters to put the Greens after Labor in all lower house seats.

"This is a call that I have made in the national interest," he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday morning.

"It hasn't surprised anybody."

But he warned voters not to risk "an unstable, chaotic minority Labor-Greens-independent government" and to vote for the coalition.

Labor had strongly campaigned on a "dirty deal" it believed the Liberals were doing with the Greens in several Victorian seats the minor party is hoping to win from the ALP.

It has run ads showing the Liberal logo turning green, warning die-hard conservative voters the party may not be what they think it is.

But the Greens announced on Wednesday the party would suggest its voters preference Labor in the Melbourne seats of Batman, Higgins, Melbourne, Melbourne Ports and Wills but may run open tickets elsewhere.

Labor frontbencher Brendan O'Connor said on Sunday his party was not going to be upset by the Liberals' decision.

Mr Turnbull said the question of preferences had been under consideration for some time and he made the decision in consultation with party director Tony Nutt.

The prime minister has repeatedly insisted throughout the campaign a decision on preferences was one for the party organisation, telling reporters that as recently as Saturday.

On Sunday he tweaked his message: "It is a decision made by the party organisation in consultation with the party's leader and that is me."