US Vice President Joe Biden has described the woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner as a "warrior".

'Your words are forever seared on my soul': Joe Biden's open letter to Brock Turner's victim

Turner raped the woman behind a dumpster on January 17 this year following a fraternity party, and was only stopped when two men saw him and stepped in.

In an open letter sent to BuzzFeed News, Biden commended the woman, whose identity is kept secret, for having the courage to read her victim statement to her attacker in court.

Biden, who wrote the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, said: "I do not know your name - but your words are forever seared on my soul."

He said the woman's statement should be required reading.

The US Vice President wrote that he was "in awe" of her courage, but was also "filled with furious anger".

"Both that this happened to you and that our culture is still so broken that you were ever put in the position of defending your own worth," he said.

"It must have been wrenching-to relive what he did to you all over again. But you did it anyway, in the hope that your strength might prevent this crime from happening to someone else. Your bravery is breathtaking.

"You are a warrior - with a solid steel spine."

Biden said she had been wronged by "a culture that promotes passivity" and one that "continues to ask the wrong questions".

"What were you wearing? Why were you there? What did you say? How much did you drink?

"Instead of asking: Why did he think he had license to rape?"

In her statement, the victim, who has been referred to as 23-year-old "Emily Doe" in local news reports, described the incredible toll the attack had had on her, including causing her to lose her job, distance herself from her family and peers, and "not want (her) body anymore".

She recounted waking up in a hospital bed in San Jose, California, on the morning of January 18, 2015 without any recollection of what had happened and described the invasive exam she underwent.

She also challenged Turner's own statement to the court in which he said, "I want to show people that one night of drinking can ruin a life."

"Ruin a life, one life, yours. You forgot about mine," she said in court as she faced her attacker.

"Let me rephrase for you: I want to show people that one night of drinking can ruin two lives. You and me. You are the cause, I am the effect."

She also dismissed Turner's account that she was conscious and willing during the assault which took place outside a fraternity party where the two had met.

The case has sparked worldwide outrage after 20-year-old Turner was sentenced to serve six months in prison and three years’ probation.

The judge justified his lenient sentence saying Turner had shown "genuine feelings of remorse" and that the former swimmer did not pose a danger to society.

The case has put the spotlight on rape at US college campuses where, according to one study, more than one in every six women is raped during their first year at university while too drunk or drugged to be able to fend off their attacker.

Turner was convicted in March of three felony charges: assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated/unconscious person, penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person.

He was arrested after two bicyclists saw him assaulting the victim behind a dumpster.

When they called out, he tried to run away but the pair tackled him and held him until police arrived, authorities said.

Biden praised the men in his open letter, writing: "Those two men who saw what was happening to you - who took it upon themselves to step in - they did what they instinctually knew to be right.

"They did not say, 'It's none of my business'.

"They did not worry about the social or safety implications of intervening, or about what their peers might think.

"Those two men epitomise what it means to be a responsible bystander."

Biden goes on to say that he sees "limitless potential" in the woman.

"You will never be defined by what the defendant's father callously termed '20 minutes of action'," he wrote.

"His son will be."

