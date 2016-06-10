'Everyone wants our dogs to be safe': Police show off stab-proof vests for dogs and pups

New Zealand police dogs are getting new stab-proof harnesses - and the next generation of pups are getting in on the action.

Police said today that the new Mako harnesses have two layered polymer panels to shield the vital organs from stabbing and slashing, and tough fabric elsewhere to dull blows and kicks.

They wouldn't have saved police dogs Gazza and Gage, who were shot on the job, because the harnesses are not bullet-proof.

But Wellington Dog Section head Senior Sergeant Mark Davidson said the new vest offers "100 per cent more physical protection than dogs have at the moment".

Ballistic armour capable of stopping a shot would seriously affect mobility but it may be an option in some circumstances, he said, adding that "a dog's greatest protection is its speed and agility".

"We're a dog-loving country and everyone wants our dogs to be safe. But not everyone sees what our business really is - it's about tracking, jumping fences and mobility," he said.

The harnesses weigh just under one kilogram, and are comparable to vests worn by officers, which are made from durable Cordura fabric.

A light, GPS unit or camera can be attached to the vests and they can be used to winch dogs to safety.

They have been trialled on eight dogs in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and by October all 130 police dogs will have one.

They're made by Hamilton-based Sabre Tactical NZ.

A new harness for detector dogs is also under consideration.