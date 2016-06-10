Student recovering from surgery after 'prank gone wrong'

A 15-year-old boy has undergone emergency surgery after he suffered a fractured skull at his high school in an incident described as “a prank gone terribly wrong”.

Jamie Cox was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being put in a headlock that caused him to lose consciousness and collapse on the ground.

The Palm Beach-Currumbin High School student struck his head during the fall, causing the fracture.

Jamie and another boy were allegedly engaging in a ‘choking game’ known as ‘tap out’, where one person causes the other to lose consciousness for a short period of time.

Other friends and family members have disputed the claims, saying Jamie was set upon with prior warning.

The critically injured teen underwent surgery at Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday and is now in a “serious but stable” condition.

Jamie’s father Rodney took to Facebook to release updated on his son’s condition.

“Thank you all for your kind and thoughtful wishes for our son Jamie,” he wrote.

“Surgery was a success and although not quite out of the woods, he is fairly alert and responsive at this stage. Further scans and tests to come.”

Police are still investigating the incident and have spoken to both parents of the boys.

The Department of Education are also conducting their own investigation and have cautioned all students about dangerous games like ‘tap out’.

“The school is treating the matter extremely seriously and is also working very closely with police,” he said.

“Staff have spoken with the parents of both students. The school does not condone any behaviour or activity that puts another student at risk of serious injury.”

