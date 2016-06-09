Additional bones found at Teneriffe park in inner-Brisbane

Additional human bones have been uncovered at an inner-Brisbane park after a jaw bone and another unidentified bone was found.

The mystery is baffling locals, historians and police after the bones were found in Teneriffe on Tuesday.



Police have now finished searching and attention has turned to the laboratory as forensic tests that may reveal the person's identity and when they died.The best clue detectives have at the moment is a jaw bone which was discovered by council workers planting at Teneriffe Park.

Det Snr Sgt Tom Armitt said: "Bone fragments have been located but we don't have a full skeleton."



But hours before the search wound up police found more human remains.

In total nine bone pieces have been discovered including the jaw, leg and arm bones.



University of Queensland archaeologist Dr Christina Giovas believes the find could prove vital to person's establish identity.



"Just visually you can get information about all the variables. The age, the sex, level of health," she said.But it's still a mystery for police who are trying to find out the who, what and when."We'll also be making some inquiries as to whether there were any registered private burials during the colonial times," Det Snr Sgt Armitt added.

Local Historian Ross Garnett isn't surprised the undulating park held a secret which could date back to his childhood, or even before.

"Anybody who wanted to get up to mischief could have had no problem hiding anything because nobody goes there," he said.

While the physical clues found in the parkland will aid the investigation its the work in the laboratory that is the priority.

Dr Giovas added: "Some pieces are more informative than others. A lot of cranial traits can be more helpful."

