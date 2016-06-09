Westpac and ANZ have announced plans to shut the door on foreign property investors.

Big banks announce crackdown on foreign property investors

From today, Westpac New Zealand will stop issuing home loans to non-resident borrowers with overseas income.

It will also tighten its lending criteria for residents and citizens with overseas income.

"The tightening of policy reduces risk and will contribute to further strengthening our home lending portfolio with customers who we have a deep and long term banking relationship with," a spokeswoman for Westpac told Fairfax.

Borrowers on temporary resident visas will only be accepted if they have both a New Zealand address and a New Zealand-based income.

The bank would be lowering the maximum allowable loan to value ratio from 85 to 70 per cent for New Zealand citizens and permanent residents with overseas income.

ANZ earlier announced it would be restricting loans to foreign buyers who rely on an overseas income.

Labour’s Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said major banks are restricting lending to offshore buyers and local investors while the National Government refuses to admit there’s a problem.

“This shows the banks are acknowledging the housing market is out of control and foreign speculators are playing a big role so they are limiting their exposure if it falls over.

“Meanwhile National has refused to even acknowledge there’s a housing crisis and has its head in the sand over the involvement of foreign buyers in the market.

“It’s the goal of a bank to make money from mortgage lending. If they are pulling back from lending on New Zealand housing, then there really is a crisis in the market."

He says Labour’s policy would ban foreign speculators from buying existing homes.

The move comes after Australian banks earlier announced they would stop lending to foreign buyers of property.

Today, the Reserve Bank Governor revealed his concerns about house price inflation in Auckland and the debt that's being racked up by those who live there.

Graham Wheeler told Parliament's finance and expenditure committee on Thursday it was "particularly worrying" that Auckland's house price to income ratio was nine, while in the rest of the country was 5.2.

That meant Auckland's ratio was 70 per cent higher than the rest of the country.

"The other thing that's a worry is that if you look at household debt to income, the ratio is about 162 per cent," Dr Wheeler said.

He said he didn't have regional data.

"Given the fact that household incomes in Auckland aren't that much different to the rest of the country, and given that the house price to income ratio is nine, my guess is that if you did have that data the debt to income ratio for Auckland would be well above 160 per cent," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Wheeler kept the official cash rate at 2.5 per cent, partly because he doesn't want to risk another burst of house price inflation.

He told the committee the low interest rates were one of the things driving house price inflation, and he didn't think they were likely to rise in the foreseeable future.

"On the supply side, in essence we just need a lot more housing," he said.

"Building consents in Auckland are the strongest in 11 years, roughly 12 per cent above last year, but it's not enough just to cover net migration flows."

