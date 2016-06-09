Johnathan Thurston spots shark splashing metres away during live interview

Paul Gallen may have been up to some trickery in Townsville after a 'shark' mysteriously appeared in the water merely metres from State of Origin superstar Johnathan Thurston.

Johnathan Thurston spots shark splashing merely metres away during live interview

The NRL great was lost for words after a close encounter with the shark during a live television interview with Sky News when a fin appeared out of the water merely metres off shore.

The fin and flipping tale seemed to leave the usually unflappable athlete frazzled.

“Yeah, I was just clapping my hand and it come out of the water," he said.

“We were just sitting here, standing here, looking out at the water and the next thing a fin come out the water, yeah so I think our camera man did a really good job of catching it.

“It was pretty cool,” he said signing off with his infectious trademark laugh.

Ironically, the Cowboys are set to play the Cronulla Sharks this weekend.

Thurston believes this may be a sign of things to come.

