Court finds 'Candyman' engaged in 'deceptive conduct'

A court has ruled that tobacco tycoon Travers ‘Candyman’ Beynon has engaged in deceptive conduct after ‘actively poaching’ franchises from his competitor.

Court finds 'Candyman' Travers Beynon 'actively poached' rival businesses

Beynon, who owns Cigarette and Gift Warehouse, is known for his lavish lifestyle and ‘playboy’ status, regularly hosting parties in his $3.7 million Gold Coast mansion with dozens of scantily clad women.

The business, which operates as Freechoice Australia, has been found to have acted in a “misleading or deceptive” fashion by encouraging franchisees of rival company Tobacco Station Group to break their contracts.

Justice Jennifer Davies found Freechoice, under the direction of Beynon, ‘poached’ the stores by offering to buy out existing contracts before resigning them with Freechoice.

“In or around April 2014 Freechoice embarked on an aggressive expansion plan aimed at encouraging its competitors' franchisees to enter into franchise arrangements with Freechoice,” Justice Davies said.

A former employee told the court on Wednesday that “Freechoice do not have any respect for the legal system”.

Beynon’s parents founded the company over 20 years ago.

The case continues next week.