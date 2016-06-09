Teenage boy killed as gunfire erupts near high school

A gunman is on the run after a teenage boy was killed and at least three injured after a shooting near a high school in the US.

Several schools in the area were placed into lockdown in near a school in Dorchester, Boston, after gunfire erupted at Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street.

A 17-year-old student was shot dead. Two teenage boys and a 67-year-old woman were injured.

Police are conducting a manhunt for the culprit.

"When a 17-year-old dies on the street, coming out of school, then we all should be outraged, and shame on anybody who does not step up and help us out with this," Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

The student killed has not been identified, however students describe him as a good student.

"He's a nice kid. He gets good grades. Everyone he hangs out with gets good grades. So I'm not understanding," teen Victoria Johnson said.

"I don't know. I don't know what he was doing outside of school, but in school he was focused."

Students and staff have been sent home as the search for the gunman continues.

