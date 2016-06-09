Former Home and Away star caught up in pro-Trump campaign

An Australian actress has become embroiled in a social media hoax launched by supporters of Donald Trump.

Several pictures have been circulated online of supporters of the United States presidential candidate sporting post-rally injuries, and this latest picture of a woman with a bloodied face would be one of the most shocking ones.

Pro-Trump network, Conservative Nation, posted the image on Twitter with the caption: "Here's what happened to female Trump supporter when she met 'peaceful' and 'tolerant' liberals."

Here's what happened to female Trump supporter when she met 'peaceful' and 'tolerant' liberals. pic.twitter.com/H1sUJDwQqa — Conservative Nation (@Cons_Nation) June 6, 2016

The only issue - the photo is actually of former Home and Away actress Samara Weaving and it was taken on the set of an American horror-comedy series, Ash vs Evil Dead.

The photograph was originally shared on Instagram by Weaving and her Auckland-based make-up artist Hannah Wilson earlier this year.

Weaving is well-known for playing Indi Walker in the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

It's not the first time supporters have wrongly used an image of a woman as evidence against anti-Trump protesters.

An image purporting to show a teen beaten by anti-Trump protesters is from a telenovela: https://t.co/sbRqKzxqQO pic.twitter.com/oy6g8jncSQ — snopes.com (@snopes) June 5, 2016

Snopes.com revealed this photo was actually taken from a Mexican telenovela called La Rosa de Guadalupe.

