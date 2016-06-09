News

Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Former Home and Away star caught up in pro-Trump campaign

Yahoo New Zealand /

An Australian actress has become embroiled in a social media hoax launched by supporters of Donald Trump.

Several pictures have been circulated online of supporters of the United States presidential candidate sporting post-rally injuries, and this latest picture of a woman with a bloodied face would be one of the most shocking ones.

Pro-Trump network, Conservative Nation, posted the image on Twitter with the caption: "Here's what happened to female Trump supporter when she met 'peaceful' and 'tolerant' liberals."



The only issue - the photo is actually of former Home and Away actress Samara Weaving and it was taken on the set of an American horror-comedy series, Ash vs Evil Dead.

The photograph was originally shared on Instagram by Weaving and her Auckland-based make-up artist Hannah Wilson earlier this year.

Weaving is well-known for playing Indi Walker in the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

Characters 'Indi and Chris' on Home and Away.

It's not the first time supporters have wrongly used an image of a woman as evidence against anti-Trump protesters.



Snopes.com revealed this photo was actually taken from a Mexican telenovela called La Rosa de Guadalupe.

RELATED: Meryl Streep's epic Trump impersonation

