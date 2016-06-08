John Key thinks his son posing with a cigarette is 'pretty cool'

The Prime Minister has described a photograph which captures his son Max Key posing with a cigarette as "pretty cool".

The photo appears in today's edition of Remix Magazine, alongside an interview with the 21-year-old who wanted to show New Zealand "the real me".

Max Key also posted a racy shot from the Remix Magazine photo shoot, which shows him in his underwear holding an unlit cigarette, to Instagram, sparking outcry.

Despite the controversy, the Prime Minister was impressed with his son's modelling shoot, telling reporters in Parliament today: "I think it's pretty cool."

He was then asked what he thought about his son posing with a cigarette just weeks after the Government announced a 10 per cent rise in tobacco tax annually over the next four years.

"I mean he's a young guy, he's a man now, he's capable of doing his own things, and you know I think it's quite cool, the photos look good," Key responded.

He said people "are often asked to do things that they don't do themselves" when they are doing a photo shoot.

"He's actually vehemently opposed to smoking, and to the best of my knowledge he's never smoked, he's certainly someone that speaks actually to me all the time about being opposed to smoking.

"But people wear all sorts of things and do all sorts of things when they're doing male modelling shoots," he told ONE News.

Max Key's post to Instagram has received 1,818 likes, but he has also copped criticism.

One person shared on Instagram: "Why are you holding a cigarette, a couple weeks after your father's budget announced a 10% increase in cigarette prices over the next 4 years in order to act as a deterrent to smoking? Kinda weird to glamorize it."

Another shared: "Cigarette gross, out dated prop styling, thought you're a non smoker? You can think for yourself you know, just cause a stylist or photographer tells you to hold this doesn't mean you have to, intentional placement on their part."

A third person said they hated the shot because of the cigarette, while another commented that their father had died "because he smoked".

Others praised the Prime Minister's son, saying the shot was "very nice".

Remix Magazine editor Steven Fernandez has defended the shoot, telling the NZ Herald it was done before the government announced tough new anti-smoking plans.

He said "the cigarette was one of the stylists'" not Max's, and the story and accompanying images were meant to be "separate from the politics".

"They kind of tucked it behind his ear and he was kind of playing with it as something to hold. Cigarettes are, for better or worse, quite a big part in fashion shoots. They crop up as nothing more than a prop. There was no conscious placement," he said.

"He definitely does not smoke and it was not Max's cigarette."

He also revealed that he had an "agreement with Max".

"It was that these were not going to be images that you'll post on your Instagram. If we're going to do it it needs to be edgy and it needs to look like what's actually happening in men's fashion. We're not just here to shoot something for your marketing," he said.

In the interview with Remix Magazine the 21-year-old opens up about the downsides to being the Prime Minister's son, and also being painted as a "rich snob".

"Know me before you judge me," he said. "I'm just like other young guys."