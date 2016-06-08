News

Teenager in coma after surviving car rollover
Teen's desperate pleas for help while trapped under car

Melbourne commuter backhands fellow passenger in bizarre bus attack

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News /

A man has been caught on camera backhanding a Melbourne bus passenger in an apparent unprovoked attack.

News Corp reports that a man got on the bus at Sandringham and began yelling at a younger male passenger at around 6.40pm on Friday.

As the older man, who was wearing a black coat with blonde hair, left the bus he was captured cowardly backhanding a fellow passenger round the head.

The blonde haired man backhands the boy wearing a beanie hat. Photo: Supplied

The blonde haired man then exited the bus, with the boy he hit in hot pursuit.

The boy, who was carrying a skateboard, jumps off the bus but did not pursue the man.

The unprovoked attack took place on a Melbourne bus. Photo: Supplied

Other passengers on the bus cut in and tell the boy: "Let it go. Hop back on the bus."

Victoria Police say that no arrests have been made and both men left the scene without talking to authorities.

The boy who was hit round the back of the head jumps up and goes after the man. Photo: Supplied

A spokesman added: “When police attended the scene they were unable to locate either person involved in the incident as they had already exited the bus.

“Police patrolled the surrounding area but were still unable to locate anyone involved," News Corp reports.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

