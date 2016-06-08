‘Hitchhiking tragedy’: Young Aussie killed in Scotland

A Queensland beautician has died after being hit by a car while hitchhiking with her boyfriend in Scotland.

The tragic accident occurred while Maddy Rice, 21, had a day off work.

The hotel worker had been living and working with her boyfriend, Joe Perry, on the Scottish Isle of Skye.

It’s understood the 21-year-old, originally from Noosa, was hit by a vehicle near Sligachan in Skye on Tuesday at around 1.15am local time.

The 21-year-old was believed to have been returning to the Kinloch Lodge where she was employed as a receptionist.

It’s reported the male driver of the car was not injured.

The devastated director of Kinloch Lodge, Isabella Macdonald told News Corp, “It is absolutely heartbreaking. We are all utterly devastated at the tragic and sudden loss of Maddy.

“She was devoted to her wonderful partner, Joe, and our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to him and her family.

“She was a wonderful and beautiful person as well as being an incredibly hard-working member of our team and we will miss her greatly.”

A police spokesman said: “A 21-year-old woman pedestrian sustained fatal injuries following a collision with a Vauxhall car. The male driver of the car was uninjured.

“The road was closed whilst inquiries into the incident continued.

“Anyone who has information that could assist officers with their inquiries into the collision should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Since moving to the UK it’s understood Rice worked as a beauty therapist at a London Hotel, before eventually moving to Syke to work at Kinloch Lodge.

Her boyfriend received a deluge of sympathy when he posted old photos of the couple to his social media account following her death.

Friend, Alix Welsh has organized a crowd-funding page in a bid to raise money to bring Maddy home to Australia.

Welsh has said she is overwhelmed with the support with over $25,000 being raised to date.

“We ask for help in getting her home to us as she had no travel insurance to help pay to have her brought home,” Welsh wrote.

“The entire family, extended family and friends are and will be forever grateful. Words just don’t seem enough but thank you so much from the bottom our hearts.” she wrote as part of the post.

Local Skye councillor John Gordon said: “It's sad that a young couple on a day off from work would end in such tragedy and it's hard to comprehend what her family are going through so far from here in Australia, but our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

