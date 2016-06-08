The recent destructive storms have left thousands of Sydney residents devastated but an unusual visitor to Bondi on Tuesday helped to spread some much-needed cheer.

Tiny seal pup stops by Bondi beach after wild storms

A tiny seal pup decided to take a break from the rough seas and was spotted clambering up a set of stairs on one side of the famous beach.

Shaking off the water, it stopped halfway up the steps to look back over the choppy water.

In the background, surfers can be seen braving weather conditions in favour of big swell.

A small crowd of people can be seen watching the pup from the top of the stairs.

Local butcher Macelleria uploaded the video to their Facebook page, attracting almost 240,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Many viewers expressed their concern for the seal's well-being and hoped the tiny animal made its way back to the ocean safely.

