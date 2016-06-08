Incredible images show fish trapped inside jellyfish

A photographer and self-described ocean lover has captured the remarkable sight of a fish trapped inside a jellyfish.

The photo was taken off the coast of Byron Bay, NSW. Photo: Tim Samuels/Instagram

Tim Samuel took the photos while freediving with friend and videographer Franny Plumridge in Byron Bay, Australia, where he lives, and shared them on his Instagram account.

He said despite being swallowed, the fish was controlling the movement of the jellyfish.

"It is crazy how much attention this little guy is getting," he wrote on his Instagram post.

"When Franny Plumridge and I stumbled upon it we knew we had found something special, but had no idea just how unique and rare this sighting was.

"I'm completely blown away by all the attention it is getting from all over the world."

Samuels told CNN there was no other marine life around at the time, and he followed the jellyfish for 20 to 30 minutes and thought about setting the fish free.

"In the end I decided to just let nature run its course,” he said.