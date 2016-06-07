Knife-wielding thief steals woman's car in terrifying 'staged crash'

A knife-wielding thief stole a woman's car when she stopped to help victims in an alleged staged crash caught on dash cam.

ACT police are hunting down a man who stole a Suzuki Vitara in Belconnen, Canberra, at 6pm on Monday following a car accident on a highway.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of William Hovell Drive and Coppings Crossing in Aranda and one of those cars was a stolen red Suzuki occupied by two males and a female.

Dash cam footage shows a woman in a red Honda Civic pulling over in the bicycle lane after seeing the accident.

A knife-wielding man jumps into the passenger's side of the Honda, does a U-turn across two lanes of traffic, collects two passengers and drives over a median strip.

The offender flees the scene by continuing south-bound towards the City in a red Honda Civic with ACT registration plates YGT63R.

Police say the red Suzuki Vitara driven by the alleged carjacker that was involved in the collision was reported stolen.

The suspect is described as Mediterranean in appearance, 178cm tall, with dark features, stubble and a goatee-style beard.

He was reportedly wearing a black and white flannelette jacket.

An ACT police spokesman told Yahoo7 that although the video states that the incident took place in 2008, according to their reports the carjacking took place on the night of June 6, 2016.

‘’’Police are urging anyone who may have informatin to contact contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.’’’

