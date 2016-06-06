Queensland family desperately searching for man missing in London

A Queensland family is desperately searching for a 23-year-old Australian traveller who disappeared in London last week.

A young Australian tourist missing for seven days after a Contiki tour has been found.

Riley Commins, who had just completed a business degree, had been on a Contiki tour and was spending his last few days in London before he was meant to return home.

He was last heard from on May 30 at about midday when all correspondence ceased.

"It's very concerning and it's very out of character for Riley to not have contact with anyone," Riley's sister Natalie Commins said.

He had stayed overnight at the Royal National Hotel on May 29.

He believed he had another night at the accommodation, but was incorrect and is thought to have left the hotel on May 30.

"His last known card activity occurred at Yotel Heathrow Airport at an ATM at approx 6:35pm on the 30/05/16 but this is not confirmed to be him as of yet," a Facebook page set up to aid the search states.

That payment was declined but money went into his account a short time later, however his family says he hasn't accessed his bank account or Travelex cards since.

The 23-year-old is described as street savvy, responsible and independent and his sister says it is "very unlike him" for him not to contact anyone if he was in trouble.

He was meant to come home on a Korean Airlines flight scheduled to leave on May 31 at 7.20 pm London time, but the airline confirmed he never boarded the plane.

His mother and girlfriend didn't know he didn't make the flight and went to greet him at the airport on the morning of June 2.

He was reported missing that day by his father who is now on his way to London to assist with the search.

Riley had a temporary phone and his family says it is possible it ran out of battery as his charger was accidentally left in Iceland.

He is described as Caucasian, has brown hair, brown/hazel eyes, and is about 6 feet tall with a lean build.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Interpol and local police in London are involved but we have no leads so far," the Facebook page states.

The family is hoping investigators can provide more information soon and are hoping authorities can seek CCTV in the area where Riley was last seen.

"It's very frustrating," Natalie Commins said.

"The investigators have been searching but have not uncovered any leads."

"It's such a big place to even begin to search."

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said, "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is working with Australian and UK police authorities as they search for an Australian man reported missing in the United Kingdom.

"DFAT is providing consular assistance to the man’s family."

"Due to our Privacy Act obligations, we will not provide further comment.”



The search comes as a fisherman reportedly claims there is “no doubt” he saw another missing Australian traveller, Rye Hunt, on Cotunduba Island, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

O Globo reportedly claims the man believes he saw Mr Hunt sitting on a rock with various injuries, and that he seemed upset and wanted water.

The fisherman reportedly said, “We talked very quickly in English, asked where he was from and how he got to the island. He said he was from Australia and had swum there."

“I found it strange, since Cotunduba is difficult to access, the waves enter with force and cover the island’s rocks."

Authorities have called off a sea search for Mr Hunt, who went missing on May 21.

His family have said no body or personal effects were found during the 72-hour search, which started after a body was spotted floating off the coast of Rio by fishermen last week.

