Muslim college students 'shielded' from being fined by parking rangers

Parking rangers were ordered to not fine offenders at an Islamic school in Sydney's south-west, an inquiry into the local council's alleged dodgy dealings has heard.

Council ranger Diane Laing told the inquiry that senior staff members from Auburn Council instructed rangers not to issue parking notices at Al Faizal College for a 12-month period, News Corp reports.

The rangers were allegedly threatened to be sacked if they didn't allow the college to “self-regulate” parking on roads near the school.

During a ranger meeting in 2011, then mayor Ronnie Oueik’s barrister Scot Wheelhouse claimed the decision to reduce parking infringement notices was generally applied to schools in the area.

Ms Laing disagreed and said that it wasn’t the case.

“There was no other school we were told not to go to, just Al Faizal,” she said.

Stephanie Griffiths, Ms Laing’s former team leader, backs up the claims and said they were only told to steer clear from Al Faizal College because it was “self regulated.”

Ms Griffiths said parking rangers were threatened be suspended occasionally.

Later in an inquiry, it was heard former mayor Ned Attie spent $240 per month on washing his car.

It was heard, Mr Attie $2175 on car washes between September 2012 and May 2013, the publication reported.

The inquiry is also investigating former deputy mayor Salim Mehajer and other councilors who were planning to make developmental decisions to benefit themselves and family members before the council was sacked in February.

The inquiry continues tomorrow.