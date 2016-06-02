Juvenile thugs have gone on a 12-car rampage across Melbourne’s south-east obliterating windows and vandalising cars.

Young thugs scratch 'Apex' into cars during vandalism rampage

Car windows were smashed and bonnets were defaced in an attack, which may be linked to the Apex Gang in Narre Warren North.

The Apex gang was formed about 20 months ago and has been blamed for a spate of aggravated burglaries in recent months, forcing police to step up patrols.

The vandals struck on Thursday between 4am and 5am and terrified residents have been left to clean up the shattered glass.

They hit West Vista Place, Drysdale Ave and Avenview Drive all in Narre Warren North before launching their next attack on James Cook Drive in Endeavour Hills.

Although the word Apex is scratched onto the bonnet of multiple cars, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Ivan Bobetic believes the work is more likely to be from a rival gang.

“It appears that there’s been a spate of car break-ins and damage to cars in the Hallam and Narre Warren North area,” Sgt Bobetic said.

“It’s certainly an inquiry that we’ll be making however it would appear that this sort of offending isn’t of the same magnitude or modus operandi that we are uncovering in his particular area,” he said.

One witness told 7 News she saw two thugs stomping on the bonnet of a red car before lashing at the windscreen with a hammer.



"I looked from my window and I saw it's my car and someone on the bonnet,” Chanpika Jayakodi told 7 News adding they then began smashing in the windscreen with a hammer.

Nicole and Johan Adendorff told 7 News they woke to find the Apex tag was engraved on their car.

“It’s quite scary because we live here and it's hard,” Nicole told 7 News.

Johan adds: “Especially when it starts happening in your backyard.”

Police are urging anyone with relevant CCTV or information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

