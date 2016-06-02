Heroic bus driver stops man choking elderly woman and potential hijacking

News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Due to quick-thinking, the bus driver rescues an 80-year-old passenger from being brutally beat and manages to stop the woman’s assailant from hijacking the bus in the US.

This is the shocking moment the attacker began belting the elderly woman on a bus in Washington. Photo: FOX 13

Angeline Olsen was allegedly attacked by Riley E. White while travelling on a bus on March 25 at 1:47pm in Clallam County, Washington, Fox13 reports.

In the CCTV footage, out of nowhere, a man kicks Ms Olsen in the head and drags her body along the ground toward the front of the bus.

Ms Olsen screams in fear as she is being choked and the bus driver stands up and heads toward the man.

The assailant launches at the bus driver and grabs her neck.

Next, the driver set his sights on the bus driver and began grabbing her neck. Photo: Fox 13

The assailant went back to attack 80-year-old Angeline Olsen show screamed in terror. Photo: FOX 13

Luckily, the driver is able to break free from the man's grip and opens the doors and which is where she yells out for help.

The attacker then strikes back at his first victim, who is clinging to a sat, and grabs her by the neck again as terrified passengers on the back of the bus sit on their phones.

The bus driver opens the rear doors and the passengers on the back of the bus run off.

Seeing the attacker coming back for her, the bus driver darts from her seat and flees through the doors, which close seconds behind her.

The bus driver somehow was able to disconnect the bus' battery, putting a stop to the man trying to hijack the bus. Photo: Fox 13

The assailant starts banging on the doors and appears to be stuck on the bus.

According to reports, the courageous bus driver somehow was able to disconnect the bus' battery, putting a stop to the man trying to hijack the bus.

The suspect is in police custody at the Clallam County jail and is expected in court this week.

