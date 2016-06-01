A mother who was brutally sexually abused as a child by a neighbour and a silbing has bravely spoken out about her ordeal and penned a children’s book to empower both children and their parents against potential abuse.

Sexually abused mother authors children’s book to empower other parents and kids

The loving mother has revealed that the painful reason she penned the book was the birth of her first child, which triggered painful memories from her haunted past.

“Changing her and seeing her naked, I saw what was happening to me with her in front of me. It was just awful, so that association caused a trigger for me which made it problematic when you’re trying to parent,” Mother and abuse survivor Naomi Hunter told Kidspot.

Hunter was eight-years-old when she courageously told her mother that she had been sexually abused by a paedophile neighbour however sadly her mother did not believe her.

However it was later revealed according to online reports, Naomi was one of 16 children who had been abused by the predator.

Hunter also became the victim of sexual abuse when her half-brother, nine years her senior, also began abusing her.

When Hunter told her story of abuse to people she was brushed off and told that it was ‘normal’ for brothers to experiment on their sisters.

She also claims she was told that 'all siblings explore'.

At the tender age of 10, with no one to turn to after her mother had turned her back on her, Naomi developed an eating disorder.

Years later after Naomi became a mother for the first time, she once again developed the crippling disease.

“You pick up unhealthy habits which can be equally hard to navigate. My eating disorder resurfaced after my flashbacks started coming back because I thought ‘OK I’ll control that because I can’t control anything else’ but then I was even more exhausted while trying to look after my baby,” she told Kidspot.

Speaking today about her relationship with her own daughter Hunter told Kidspot, “She’s awesome – she’s empowered, assertive, confident, strong-minded and able to speak up for herself – she’s not afraid to speak her mind”.

After years of therapy and making both of her predators take responsibility for their actions Hunter decided to write a picture book titled A Safe Secret to Tell.

The book skillfully manages to subtly encourage children to speak out if they are feeling trapped in vulnerable or undesirable situations.

“It’s not just for child abuse survivors – the story can relate to any stressful situation that a parent is going through. A lot of parents have found it very helpful for their kids if they are going through a separation,” the mother told Kidspot.

The book has been well received with parents purchasing the book along with kindergartens, youth groups, schools and psychologists.

“The books have been an awesome tool in our home as well. My daughter is always coming up with new questions which we navigate through,” Hunter told Kidspot.

“Parents often think that it’s best not to acknowledge to their children about the way they are feeling as a way of protecting them but it just leaves them confused. Kids can handle meaningful conversations in an age-appropriate way.”

Although Hunter managed to largely confront her demons, she still endures difficult days.

“When you’re at the height of the triggers they all flood back at once – it’s really frustrating. You have to do a lot of therapy to work through each one. It’s quite overwhelming,” the mother told Kidspot.

Hunter stresses the need for parents to properly communicate their feelings to their children if and when these events occurs.

“Otherwise they make up their own scenario of what’s going on and feel worse after - and often it’s self-blame and you don’t want to put that on them.”

Hunter said her story has resonated with thousands of adult abuse survivors and has been used by teachers and psychologists across the world to encourage children to speak out about sexual abuse.

Yahoo7 reached out to Naomi Hunter for comment.

