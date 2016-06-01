'I have to remember I'm alive': Minnesota woman survives 30-metre fall during Arizona hike

A hiker from Minnesota started writing goodbye letters to her parents after she fell 30 metres from a cliff in northwestern Arizona and spent 28 hours stranded with serious injuries.

Amber Kohnhorst fractured her back in three places, crushed her pelvis and broke her nose after falling from an Arizona Strip cliff while hiking the Rose Cliffs Trail on Friday afternoon.

Mohave County sheriff's spokeswoman Trish Carter said Tuesday that Kohnhorst "doing well in spite of her injuries."

Ms Kohnhorst had been on her way to a volunteer commitment in Utah when she stopped off at the Cane Beds Inn to stay the night.

Owners of the inn noticed that she hadn't returned from the hike by Saturday morning and called authorities.

The 25-year-old nurse has been described as an 'experienced hiker' and chose to go on a sunset hike but she got lost and didn't know how to descend the summit she had walked up.

Ms Kohnhorst told Fox 13: "I couldn't find my footsteps and that's when my brain went into panic mode. I tried calling 911 right away but I had no cellphone service so I needed to find my way down."

She tripped while trying to find her way down and fell about 100 feet, landing on the edge of the 800 feet cliff.

After waking up from blacking out Ms Kohnhorst tried to use her whistle to attract attention of any passersby, but to no avail.

"I wrote letters to my parents. I'm sorry. I'm trying to blow my whistle. I've fallen. That was going to be my goodbye," she added.

It wasn't until about 28 hours after she had fallen when she spotted a rescue helicopter above her.

"I knew this was my one chance to be rescued,' she said. 'If they found me I lived. If they didn`t find me, I don`t know." she told Fox 13.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter team took her Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah and she is slowly recovering from the ordeal.

"This week has been hard but I have to remember I`m alive,' Kohnhorst said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ms Kohnhorst following the accident to help cover medical expenses and it is hoped $US30,000 will be raised.

