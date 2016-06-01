WATCH: Plane's tyres burst into flames after lightning strike

The terrifying moment a plane was struck by lightning in an airport in China, has been captured on video.

The lightning strike boomed down during heavy storms on Monday.

Luckily the plane was grounded on the tarmac at Jieyang Chaoshan International Airport, in China’s Guangdong province.

CCTV reports no passengers or crew were on board the plane at the time.

The Southern Airlines jet was parked at a gate, while torrential rain battered down around it.

Moments later a bolt of lightning illuminates the sky and cracks down directly on to the plane.

The result leaves the aircraft’s tyres engulfed in flames for a short moment.

However reports have since claimed the plane suffered no losses.

Planes are designed to withstand lightning strikes, and are able to continue flying if they take a direct hit.

