Heavily pregnant Victorian teen vanishes, police issue public plea

Victorian Police have issued a desperate public plea for information leading to the whereabouts of a heavily pregnant Melbourne teenager.

Victorian Police issued a photograph of the pregnant teen. Source: Supplied.

The teen mysteriously vanished from a Melbourne suburb, three weeks before she was due to give birth.

The missing teen, Natasha Boko, 14, was last seen in Heidelberg West at around 4am on Monday, 30 May.

According to various online reports, distraught family members believe the missing teen to be with her teenage boyfriend, who is not the father of her unborn baby boy.

Anna Boko, 19, believes the teen might be seeking "space" after marking her later father's birthday over the weekend the Daily Mail reports.

Their father reportedly passed away 11 years ago and according to Anna, the sisters are not currently in contact with their mother.

The teen due to give birth on June 25 and will also celebrate her 15th birthday in two weeks her sister told the Daily Mail.

Boko who is 36 weeks pregnant has not been in contact with family and friends since she mysteriously disappeared.

The teen fell pregnant last year to another 14-year-old according to online reports.

She is described as being 150cm tall, of medium build with brown eyes, fair hair and a fair complexion.

The pregnant teen was seen wearing a black jumper, black leggings and Nike shoes.

Victorian Police stated that the missing teen regularly travels to the central business district of Melbourne.

The teen could also potentially travel to Heidelberg West, Eltham and Craigieburn.

Anyone who sees Natasha Boko is urged to contact the Fawkner Police Station on 03 9355 6000.

