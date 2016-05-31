Two serious truck crashes lead to traffic delays in Sydney and Brisbane

A 31-year-old man from Rothwell has died following a truck rollover at North Lakes, north of Brisbane, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the Anzac Avenue south bound onramp to the Bruce Highway at about 2.30am.

Police are appealing for public assistance following the accident and are asking anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash or may have witnessed it to come forward.

The ramp was blocked after the truck rollover and remains closed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as authorities say it is expected to stay closed for several more hours.

Police investigating a fatal truck rollover at North Lakes this morning are appealing for public assistance. https://t.co/gojW4I1G4M — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) May 30, 2016

The male driver was declared deceased at the scene.

It's believed the truck was carrying a load of lemons when it crashed.

The on-ramp to the Bruce Highway at Anzac Avenue remains closed, and is expected to remain closed for several more hours. #bnetraffic — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) May 30, 2016

Meanwhile in Sydney one person has been freed after being trapped for more than an hour, following a serious truck crash on the M5 motorway.

The crash on Tuesday morning has left traffic backed up more than 15km.

It involved several cars and a truck and has left three of four lanes closed.

Massive traffic delays are expected and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.