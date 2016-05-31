News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Two serious truck crashes lead to traffic delays in Sydney and Brisbane

Isabella Robinson and Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

A 31-year-old man from Rothwell has died following a truck rollover at North Lakes, north of Brisbane, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
1:30

North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
0307_1600_nat_korea
1:40

Trump welcomes possible progress in North Korea disarmament
Garbage Truck Slides Sideways on Icy Bismarck, North Dakota, Road
0:31

Garbage Truck Slides Sideways on Icy Bismarck, North Dakota, Road
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
1:09

President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0224_0500_nat_turnbulltrump
1:30

Trump and Turnbull hold talks on immigration
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
Heavy Police Presence as Kim Jong Nam Murder Accused Revisit Malaysia Airport
0:56

Heavy Police Presence as Kim Jong-Nam Murder Accused Revisit Malaysia Airport
Foreign Sec': ‘None of the military options are good’
2:29

Foreign Sec': ‘None of the military options are good’
 

The crash happened on the Anzac Avenue south bound onramp to the Bruce Highway at about 2.30am.

Police are appealing for public assistance following the accident and are asking anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash or may have witnessed it to come forward.

The ramp remains closed. Source: Sunrise.

The ramp was blocked after the truck rollover and remains closed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as authorities say it is expected to stay closed for several more hours.



Police are appealing for information. Source: Sunrise.

The male driver was declared deceased at the scene.

It's believed the truck was carrying a load of lemons when it crashed.



Meanwhile in Sydney one person has been freed after being trapped for more than an hour, following a serious truck crash on the M5 motorway.

The crash on Tuesday morning has left traffic backed up more than 15km.

It involved several cars and a truck and has left three of four lanes closed.

The crash on Sydney's M5 on Tuesday. Photo: 7 News

Traffic on Sydney's M5 has been delayed. Photo: 7 News.

Massive traffic delays are expected and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.


Back To Top