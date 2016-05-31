'They worked like airbags': Kangaroo pops woman's breast implants during attack in South Australia

A woman will have to undergo surgery to replace her breast implants, which ‘worked like airbags’ when a kangaroo lunged at her in South Australia.

The roo left two women injured, after it launched at them while bike riding in the Clare Valley.

Sharon Heinrich and Helen Salter were riding along the Riesling Trail on Wednesday, when the kangaroo jumped at them and knocked them both to the ground.

47-year-old Ms Salter was left concussed, and Mrs Heinrich, 45, will undergo surgery to replace her breast implants, after they ruptured during the attack.

Mrs Heinrich told AAP the implants ‘worked as airbags’.

She also suffered cracked ribs and internal injuries after the kangaroo jumped on her and used her body to help launch it on to the other woman’s bike.

Mrs Heinrich said the women were going for a ride along the train when the roo appeared.

“Just out of the corner of my eye I've seen this kangaroo up on this ledge,” she said.

“I thought ‘he's cute’ and then he jumped on top of me and used me to launch off and on to my girlfriend.”

She said they were sent ‘flying’ about 1.5m.

She said she was unable to breathe properly for about 10 minutes after the attack.

Mrs Heinrich’s bike acted as a shield against the raging roo.