Teen accused of setting ex-girlfriend on fire after argument refused bail

Yahoo7 /

A teen accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire has appeared at Beenleigh Magistrates Court and has since been refused bail.

7 News understands the victim, a teenage girl, was heard screaming for help, after she was allegedly set on fire by her ex-boyfriend following an argument over a mobile phone.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire after the disagreement at a Marsden home, south of Brisbane, on Friday.

Witnesses said the girl was heard screaming in pain after she was allegedly set on fire.

Her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend was charged with intending to cause grievous bodily harm after he was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

7 News understands neighbours heard the girl screaming for help and rushed to assist her.

It’s believed she was hosed down and her body was covered in plastic, until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The girl was placed into a medically induced coma in Royal Brisbane Hospital.

She will undergo treatment for serious burns that cover her arms, legs and upper body.

The teen will next face court via video link on July 29.

