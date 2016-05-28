Toddler cries tears of joy seeing scan of unborn sibling

This is the adorable moment a toddler sobs tears of joy after watching the ultrasound video of her unborn baby sister for the first time.

Carly Tansley recorded her two-year-old daughter hugging and kissing the TV screen in awe while watching footage from her mothers' 16-week 3D scan.

With outstretched arms, Myla I'Anson is seen hugging and kissing the display as her unborn sister wriggles around in her mother's womb.

The little girl turns to be mother rubbing her teary eyes saying, "I love my baby sister."

"Oh darling, it's OK... You're going to see her soon,"Ms Tansley tells Myla who replies back sobbing saying, "I miss her."

Ms Tansley posted the video to Facebook on Wednesday and it has since gone viral, having been watched more than 139,000 times.

The UK mother, from Nottingham, told Mirror UK that Myla has always wanted a sister and the video made her "well up".

"She's a proper girly girl and she loves all of her princesses and everything pink," Ms Tansley said.

"I really wasn't expecting it. It made me well up, but I was laughing too because it really affected her.

Ms Tansley and her partner Chris I’Anson, 27, are expecting the child on November 4 and Myla already has a list of princess names picked out for her.

"She's already decided she's going to give up her dummies to give them to her," Ms Tansley said.

"She's also decided we have to call her Snow White. It was Aurora last week so we'll probably have to name her Ariel or Elsa next week."

Mr I’Anson said they still don't know what they are having but Myla is adamant it is a girl so she can "dress up as a Disney princess" with her sister.

RELATED VIDEOS:'