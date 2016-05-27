Four-wheel drive lands on top of tinnie

A horror car accident on the busy Bruce Highway in Queensland has resulted in a four-wheel drive landing on top of a tinnie.

Qld crash leaves four-wheel drive on top of tinnie. Source: 7 News.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound lane at Rosemount, on the Sunshine Coast.

A four-wheel-drive towing a boat and a caravan rolled over near Nambour at about 10.20am, causing long delays northbound.

Two patients have since been transported to Nambour Hospital.

The pair are reportedly in a stable condition suffering from minor injuries.

Queensland Police say the road is now clear of debris however have warned motorists to still expect delays.

