‘Spitting’ protester charged with offensive conduct

The woman accused of spitting in the face of a council administrator during a volatile public meeting in Sydney has been charged.

Nicola Minus, 26, is set to face Newtown Local Court on June 16 charged with offensive behaviour for allegedly spitting on administrator Richard Pearson at the first meeting of the Inner West Council on Tuesday night.

Riot police were called during the heated meeting, which was disrupted by the hundreds of protesters and ultimately descended into chaos.

Mr Pearson also had to be escorted from the meeting by riot police after being confronted by placard-waving protesters against council amalgamations and the WestConnex roads project.

Footage of the moment Ms Minus allegedly spat in Mr Pearson’s face has surfaced showing the administrator recoil in disgust.

The video shows her cross the room to get near Mr Pearson, and shout in his face before she allegedly spat at him forcing another council member to intervene.

Ms Minus, an illustrator, is reportedly worried about the public attention to the video footage of her spitting in Mr Peason’s face and has since removed her social media accounts and shut down her illustration website.

Since the meeting Sydney woman has been labelled a "slag" and "scum" on social media.

However in stark contrast, one of her publishers has said it stands behind her "one-hundred-and-fifty bajillion percent".

The Lifted Brow, a magazine that has featured her cartoons defended her in a tweet: "Just so everybody is clear: we stand one-hundred-and-fifty-bajillion percent beside and behind Nicky Minus. She's on the right side, always."

nicky minus is a national treasure — Ellena Savage (@RarrSavage) May 26, 2016

The magazines editor, Ellena Savage, tweeted: "nicky minus is a national treasure".

However former Leichhardt mayor Darcy Byrne said the spitting incident was deplorable.

“It was totally and utterly unacceptable,” he told Fairfax.

The maximum penalty for offensive behaviour in NSW is three months' imprisonment.

