Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Babysitter charged over fatal crash which killed policeman's daughter

Yahoo7 News /

A teenage babysitter has been charged over a horrific car crash in which the four-year-old daughter of a policeman died near Casino last December.

Babysitter charged over fatal crash which killed policeman's daughter

Courteney Matthews, 18, was driving when the red Mazda 323, when it allegedly hit a Subaru Liberty on December 18 on the Bruxner Highway.

Courteney Matthews, 18, was allegedly driving dangerously when her red Mazda 323 hit a Subaru Liberty on December 18 on the Bruxner Highway.

Courteney Matthews will appear in court charged in connection with the crash. Photo: Facebook

Ellie Underwood, the daughter of Sergeant Steve Underhill, was sitting in the back of the vehicle with her two-year-old sister Elaina when it was involved in the collision at 1.20pm.

Elaina was critically injured and in a coma following the crash but survived.

The crash happened on Bruxner Higheay on December 18. Source: 7 News.

The red Mazda split in half on impact.

News Corp reports that Ms Matthews has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and other charges, over the crash which took place 10km east of Casino.


Sergeant Underhill was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene of the accident involving his daughters, he was off-duty at the time.

Following months of investigation Miss Matthews was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice and is due to appear before Casino Local Court on July 20.

Ellie Underwood was in the car with her little sister who also suffered injuries. Photo: Supplied

News Corp also reports that the teenager's drivers license was suspended, pending the hearing.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the devastated family and $50,000 was raised in just three days.

Courteney Matthews. Photo: Facebook

Four-year-old Elle Underwood died in the horrific accident. Photo: 7 News

A seven-year-old girl was also reportedly in the passenger seat seat at the time of the crash and suffered lacerations.

The sole occupant of the Subaru Liberty, an 81-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with sternum injuries.

