This is the first time this has happened – road police pull over horse and cart

Police in Waikato have been snapped pulling over a horse and carriage.

Photo: Pirongia Clydesdales and Fresian Horses/Facebook

Pirongia Clydesdales and Fresians Horses posted a photo to its Facebook page of the red squad car pulling in front of their rig.

The officer was checking that the turnout was safe to cross the high bridge, which it was.

"This is the first time we've ever had this happen while out on the road (and they weren't even speeding!)," they said in their post.

"Gave us a bit of a giggle - thankfully the carriage was all up to spec with current WOF and driver correctly licensed."

The incident happened on Tuesday this week and was posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The Waikato Roads Policing Team shared the picture from its page, too.

"Now that's horse power," it said.