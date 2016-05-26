If you want to have a beer and a smoke in Auckland you better hope you have a bulging wallet.

Sin City: Auckland in top three most expensive places in the world for drinking and smoking

In Deutsche Bank's annual "Sin Index" data, the City of Sails features in the top three most expensive cities in the world in which to enjoy a beer and a cigarette.

The data shows five beers and a packet of cigarettes will set you back a whopping $93.85.

Australia's Melbourne retained its place atop the table, costing its residents $98.93 (US$66.90), while Singapore (US$64) soared from seventh to second place following a 16 percent price increase to $94.65.

New York came in next (US$63), followed by London (US$62.20) in fifth position.

The Filipino capital of Manila was found to be the cheapest city in the world for smoking and drinking, at just $17.15 (US$11.60) for five pints and two packets of smokes, followed by South Africa's Johannesburg $20.69 (US$14).

And if you were thinking of booking a weekend getaway to Sydney you might want to think again; only Zurich ranked higher on the ‘Weekend Getaway Index’ which ranks city’s on the cost of two nights at a five-star hotel room, two serves of pub grub for two, two restaurant dinners for two, car rentals for two days, two pints of amber goodness, four litres of soft drinks or water, and a bit of shopping (a pair of jeans and a pair of runners).

All this in Sydney cost you $3438.25 ($US2320) compared to $1016.69 ($US688) in Kuala Lumpur.