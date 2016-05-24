Father films tornado hurtling towards family

Let this be a lesson in how not to raise your children.

A father has been criticised after he stopped with his family to film a tornado heading in their direction, instead of fleeing from it.

His daughter can be heard on the amateur vision begging her father to leave the area and head to safety.

The nonchalant father however seems more interested in capturing the freak event on his mobile phone instead of vacating the area.

Abraham Gonzalez, his wife and their daughter aged 10-years-old were driving home from a softball game in Texas when they first spotted the twister.

The family then parked under a nearby underpass when the father took out his phone and began filming the terrifying incident.

“Daddy! Daddy, let's go!” the evidently scared little girl can be heard screaming in the footage.

However the parents can be heard on the vision talking over the terrified 10-year-old, appearing to ask each other if they'd each taken pictures of the wild weather.

They continue filming and the twister continues to loom closer, seemingly towards the family.

“It's coming towards us daddy!' the little girl can then be heard screaming.

About half way through the vision you can hear the father take a call from a friend warning them about the imminent weather danger.

In an interview later with KTXS News the father told reporters he wasn’t scared by the situation and that he found the weather exciting.

He went on to state that the family of three were trapped under the overpass for a least 30 minutes until the twister passed.

Upon uploading the viral footage to social media one friend commented on the post, “Omg you guys plz be safe out there.”

Another wrote: “Glad y'all are safe. Poor baby I can hear how scared she was.”

"Ya are crazy, lol and poor sam, at least she has a good story to tell," wrote another.

The tornado wreaked havoc and destruction across the region on Sunday, flattening houses and flooding roadways.

