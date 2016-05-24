An animal shelter has rallied around Zali the ‘peg leg’ pup, raising money for the once crippled dog to receive life altering surgery.

‘Peg leg’ pup receives life-altering surgery

The eight-month-old dog was turned over to the Hawkesbury Pound earlier in the year with a badly injured back leg.

A no kill foster carer agreed to take the beloved pooch into temporary care while her condition began to improve.

The foster carer reported a remarkable improvement in her condition however her troublesome hind leg remained largely non-operation as it was initially thought impossible to treat.

However in a stunning twist of events a visit to a local vet clinic revealed the dog had a torn ligament, something surgery would be able to mend.

“Zali had a small tear of her crutiate ligament but no cartilage damage, which is great,” the animal shelter posted onto their Facebook page.

“The surgeon has informed us the operation will help her but as she has so much wasted muscle it will take time for the leg to be operational.”

Sadly however the cost of the much-needed surgery was a staggering $5000.

The volunteers of the charity shelter agreed to put aside donor funds to help fund the expensive surgery.

The much-loved pooch has since had the surgery to mend her severed tendon and she is currently in the process of recovering.

The volunteers are hopeful Zali will regain the full use of her hind leg.

“Her amazing foster family has a big task ahead keeping her crated and doing physiotherapy on her leg,” the charity wrote on the social media account.

“We know there is no other family capable of giving the care and love Zali needs.”

If you are interested in adopting Zali or other animals like her readers are able to find more information on their website. .

News break – May 24