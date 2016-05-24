A celebrity model has reinvigorated criticism of Kate and Gerry McCann after claiming on daytime TV that they were wrong to leave their daughter Madeleine alone.

Model unleashes new backlash against Kate and Gerry McCann

Three-year-old Madeleine disappeared while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, Portugal in May 2007.

Katie Price told ITV's Loose Women: "It doesn't matter who you are, you don't leave your children."

Her comments come after Sharon Osbourne branded Madeleine's parents "insane" for leaving their daughter alone in a hotel room.

She said: "They left their baby in the room sleeping ... while they went to dinner in the restaurant.

"While they were in the resort their baby was taken. And it is like, 'Oh but we can see everything that is going on'. It is like insane."

The 63-year-old claimed she would never have left her own children alone in that scenario.

Price agreed, saying: "I'm on Sharon's side. If you are on holiday, your kids sleep in buggies, why in your right mind would you leave your kids in a room? I don't care if it is a safe place or if you can see them or not."

The mother-of-five claimed the McCanns "shouldn't have gone on holiday if they wanted to leave them in a room".

Viewers have come out praising Price's remarks on social media.

Becca Rees wrote: "Well said Katie Price! Totally agree. You are saying what everyone else won't say, well done."

@MissKatiePrice your 100% right about the McCanns .. A family holiday is a FAMILY holiday not adults only! No child should be left alone! 👏🏼 — Samantha Gordon (@samgordon20) May 23, 2016

@MissKatiePrice .. Why did it so long for Celebs to say what everyone on the planet was thinking about McCanns. If i did it, neglect charge! — Shaun McFadden (@mcfadden_shaun) May 23, 2016

@MrsSOsbourne @MissKatiePrice You are right. #McCanns WERE wrong to leave their children to go to dinner. Praying for #Maddie's safe return. — Lesley-Ann Jones (@LAJwriter) May 23, 2016

How anyone can think it's acceptable to leave a child home alone is beyond a joke. @MissKatiePrice and @MrsSOsbourne are right. #insane — Nicolle Downs (@Nicolleedownns) May 23, 2016

Osbourne was criticised after making her comments about the family, with a source telling the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It's very disappointing when someone with such a high profile makes this sort of ignorant, ill-informed comment."

The McCanns have previously admitted to being plagued by guilt after Madeleine vanished from the Portuguese resort. Her twin brother and sister Sean and Amelie, then two, were also in the room at the time.

Despite appeals from the family and a police operation, Madeleine has not been since.

